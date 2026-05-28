Iration Where It All Began Summer Tour 2026

Reggae Rise Up presents Iration on tour at The Complex in Salt Lake City on Thursday June 18th. This outdoor event, rain or shine, starts at 6:00 p.m.

Where it all Began Summer Tour 2026 With Special Guests: TRIBAL SEEDS, Artikal Sound System, and Tunnel Vision The Complex in Salt Lake City, Utah All Ages Can't wait to see you for an incredible night of live music!