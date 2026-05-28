Iration Where It All Began Summer Tour 2026
Iration Where It All Began Summer Tour 2026
Reggae Rise Up presents Iration on tour at The Complex in Salt Lake City on Thursday June 18th. This outdoor event, rain or shine, starts at 6:00 p.m.
Where it all Began Summer Tour 2026 With Special Guests: TRIBAL SEEDS, Artikal Sound System, and Tunnel Vision The Complex in Salt Lake City, Utah All Ages Can't wait to see you for an incredible night of live music!
The Complex
47.00
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Reggae Rise Up
(801) 419-0858
abby@reggaeriseup.com
The Complex
536 W 100 SSalt Lake City, Utah 84101