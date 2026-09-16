© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR’s Fall Fund Drive is happening September 19-25. You can help us start strong by donating TODAY! Support this crucial public service…GIVE NOW

Joao Pina, Ron Linn, and Woody Shepherd Exhibition

Joao Pina, Ron Linn, and Woody Shepherd Exhibition

An exhibition of the works of Jao Pina, Ron Linn, and Woody Shepherd runs Oct. 12–Nov. 13 in the Tippetts & Eccles Galleries in the Chase fine Arts Center on the USU campus in Logan The galleries are open M–F from 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Chase Fine Arts Center, Tippetts and Eccels Galleries
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Nov 13, 2026.

Event Supported By

College of Arts and Sciences at Utah State University
Chase Fine Arts Center, Tippetts and Eccels Galleries
Fine Arts Center
Logan, Utah 84321