Joao Pina, Ron Linn, and Woody Shepherd Exhibition
Joao Pina, Ron Linn, and Woody Shepherd Exhibition
An exhibition of the works of Jao Pina, Ron Linn, and Woody Shepherd runs Oct. 12–Nov. 13 in the Tippetts & Eccles Galleries in the Chase fine Arts Center on the USU campus in Logan The galleries are open M–F from 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Chase Fine Arts Center, Tippetts and Eccels Galleries
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Nov 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
College of Arts and Sciences at Utah State University
Chase Fine Arts Center, Tippetts and Eccels Galleries
Fine Arts CenterLogan, Utah 84321