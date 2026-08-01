John Henry vs. the Robot is a new family-friendly musical comedy playing in Utah during the month of August at the Angeles theater in Spanish fork. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m.

John Henry vs. the Robot is a new family-friendly musical comedy from Great Hall Theatrics. A folk hero. A robot dad. One live musical comedy showdown. When Bobbys mom brings home the worlds most advanced robot, Bobby goes looking for the one hero who can still beat a machine: John Henry. Performances are Aug. 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, and 29, 2026 at 7:30 PM at the Angelus Theatre in Spanish Fork.