© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

John Henry vs. the Robot

John Henry vs. the Robot

John Henry vs. the Robot is a new family-friendly musical comedy playing in Utah during the month of August at the Angeles theater in Spanish fork. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m.

John Henry vs. the Robot is a new family-friendly musical comedy from Great Hall Theatrics. A folk hero. A robot dad. One live musical comedy showdown. When Bobbys mom brings home the worlds most advanced robot, Bobby goes looking for the one hero who can still beat a machine: John Henry. Performances are Aug. 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, and 29, 2026 at 7:30 PM at the Angelus Theatre in Spanish Fork.

Angelus Theatre
Tickets from $18
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Great Hall Theatrics
801-900-3035
agent@replies.greathall.live
https://greathall.live/

Artist Group Info

Stephen Gashler
https://greathall.live/john/
Angelus Theatre
165 N Main
Spanish Fork, Utah 84660
801-900-3035
https://greathall.live/john/