Junior Curators summer camp
Junior Curators summer camp
Brigham City Museum of Art and History will be hosting a Hands-On week summer camp at the Museum for teens. The camp will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 the week of July 7th through 10th. Registration is now open through June 29th
Brigham City Museum of Art and history will be hosting a Hands-On week at the Museum where teens ages 14 through 18 will step behind the scenes to find out the hidden meaning behind certain objects. They will learn object handling, creating exhibit themes, writing object labels and displaying objects.
Brigham City Museum of Art and History
$10
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Brigham City Museum of Art & History
4352261439
museum@bcutab.org
Brigham City Museum of Art and History
24 North 300 WestBrigham City, Utah 84302
(435) 226-1439
museum@bcutah.org