Junior Curators summer camp

Brigham City Museum of Art and History will be hosting a Hands-On week summer camp at the Museum for teens. The camp will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 the week of July 7th through 10th. Registration is now open through June 29th

Brigham City Museum of Art and history will be hosting a Hands-On week at the Museum where teens ages 14 through 18 will step behind the scenes to find out the hidden meaning behind certain objects. They will learn object handling, creating exhibit themes, writing object labels and displaying objects.