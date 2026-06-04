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Junior Curators summer camp

Junior Curators summer camp

Brigham City Museum of Art and History will be hosting a Hands-On week summer camp at the Museum for teens. The camp will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 the week of July 7th through 10th. Registration is now open through June 29th

Brigham City Museum of Art and history will be hosting a Hands-On week at the Museum where teens ages 14 through 18 will step behind the scenes to find out the hidden meaning behind certain objects. They will learn object handling, creating exhibit themes, writing object labels and displaying objects.

Brigham City Museum of Art and History
$10
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Brigham City Museum of Art & History
4352261439
museum@bcutab.org
brighamcity
Brigham City Museum of Art and History
24 North 300 West
Brigham City, Utah 84302
(435) 226-1439
museum@bcutah.org
http://brighamcitymuseum.org