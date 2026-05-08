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Kayenta lifestyle and arts

Kayenta lifestyle and arts

Kayenta Lfestyle and Arts takes place on Sunday May 10th at 3:00 p.m. in the Lorraine brocardo theater in Kayenta.

True storytelling, archival media, and open discussions, and interactive experiences kayenta 100 project highlights the transformative era in Kayenta's evolution.

Lorraine Boccardo Theater
Tickets are $20
03:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kayenta Arts Village
(435) 673-6628
https://www.facebook.com/KayentaArtVillageIvinsUtah/
Lorraine Boccardo Theater
881 Coyote Gulch Court
Ivins, Utah 74638