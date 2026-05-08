Kayenta lifestyle and arts
Kayenta lifestyle and arts
Kayenta Lfestyle and Arts takes place on Sunday May 10th at 3:00 p.m. in the Lorraine brocardo theater in Kayenta.
True storytelling, archival media, and open discussions, and interactive experiences kayenta 100 project highlights the transformative era in Kayenta's evolution.
Lorraine Boccardo Theater
Tickets are $20
03:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026
Event Supported By
Kayenta Arts Village
(435) 673-6628
Lorraine Boccardo Theater
881 Coyote Gulch CourtIvins, Utah 74638