Kids Art Classes at the Visual Art Institute start on Wednesday September 9th.

Our youth classes are geared for ANY beginner or young, budding artists. Each week art projects will use imagination and observation. Class critique will include positive feedback for each child's work. The students will experience and experiment with different mediums, including paint, pencil, paper, and other materials to create works of art that represent stories, nature, and the creativity of the student. Our classes are best for kids who are looking to strengthen their abilities in multi-media artwork in a creative, structured environment.

Our classes are perfect for sparking imagination and building artistic confidence in young artists!

The Visual Art Institute also offers adult and teen art classes (painting, 3D printing, and more!); for more information on our other classes, see our website at: https://www.visualartinstitute.org/salt-lake-art-classes

CLASS REGISTRATION (Please read through the specific description for the individual class before registering):

Intro to Art Elements, Ages 5-11, Mondays, 4:30-6:30pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 14:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/UCIntrotoArtElements

Collage for Kids, Ages 8-11, Wednesdays, 4:30-6:30pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 9:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/UCCollageforKids

3D Printing: Beginning & Intermediate, Ages 8+, Saturdays, 9:30-11:30am, 12-Week Class Starting September 12:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/UC3DPrintingBeginningIntermediate

LOCATION:

HIGHLAND COMMUNITY CENTER

5378 W 10400 N St, Highland, UT 84003

Search for directions to "Highland Community Center" for easiest directions.

INSTRUCTOR:

Our classes have multiple experienced instructors. You can find who is teaching each class through each of the registration links. Learn more about our instructors at https://www.visualartinstitute.org/art-faculty.

DROP-INS:

We recognize that families may not always be able to commit to weekly class attendance. To ensure proper planning and staffing, all modified schedules must be arranged in advance through our front office. Families are required to provide a clear attendance schedule for their child, and tuition will be prorated accordingly based on the approved schedule.

Trial classes and drop-in attendance are available on a limited basis and must also be scheduled in advance with the front office. We do not accommodate same-day, unscheduled drop-ins.

Failure to arrange attendance or drop-in requests ahead of time may result in the student being unable to participate in class.

REFUND POLICY:

We are only able to offer refunds up to 2 weeks before the start of class. We do not offer refunds or credits or make-up classes to students who miss class.

TRANSFER POLICY:

We may be able to transfer you to a different class depending on space availability.

CLASS CANCELLATION:

We find that students learn better in larger groups. If we feel the number of registrations is too low to promote a good learning environment, we may cancel the class. In the event we cancel a class, we will reach out to you as soon as possible.

TUITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM:

We try to make our classes as accessible to everyone as possible. We are able to offer a limited number of tuition assistance scholarships each term. You can complete an application on our website or call our office for assistance applying. Applications are available in Spanish and English.

MULTI-CLASS DISCOUNT:

When you register for more than one class, you can receive a discount up to 10% per class! You must call and register through the front office for this discount.

ADA ACCESSIBILITY & ACCOMMODATIONS:

Our classrooms are ADA accessible. Some courses may involve tasks or activities that may be difficult for individuals with limited strength, difficulty bending over, and sitting or standing for long periods of time. We are happy to work with students to find solutions to make their experience positive and doable. For example, wheel throwing takes arm strength and bending over the wheel. Students may work on hand-building projects instead of throwing. Please reach out to our office to discuss your needs.

DIFFICULTY REGISTERING?

Please call our main office for assistance! 801.474.3796 or email us at info@visualartinstitute.org

