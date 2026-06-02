Kids Circus Summer Camp!

The Salt Lake City Circus Center presents Circus Camp for kids ages 5-12 for three days beginning on Saturday July 13th. There are three different camp times to choose from.

Step right up for an unforgettable summer experience at the Salt Lake City Circus Center! Our Circus Summer Camp is the perfect place for kids ages 5–12 to stay active, build confidence, and discover the magic of circus arts in a fun and supportive environment.

Campers will explore exciting skills including aerials (Hammock, Silks & Lyra), acrobatics, juggling, hula hoop, tumbling, and performance arts while making new friends and enjoying daily snacks and activities. Whether your child is brand new to circus arts or already loves to perform, our experienced coaches create an engaging experience for every level.

Choose the schedule that works best for your family with flexible camp options from 1–4 PM, 1–5 PM, or 1–6 PM. Families are also invited to join our special Family Skill Share on Wednesday at 3 PM, where campers can show off what they’ve learned!

The SLC Circus Center is located at 602 E 500 S Unit C-106, SLC 84102, at Trolley Square, on the west side of the Whole Foods building, directly left of Pottery Barn. Free parking available on site. Email any questions to slccircuscenter@gmail.com.

-Option A: Mon-Wed, 1-4 PM - $175 by 6/13, $195 through 7/10 (until sold out).

-Option B: Mon-Wed, 1-5 PM - $190 by 6/13, $210 through 7/10 (until sold out). Includes regularly scheduled 5 PM circus center kid's aerial classes: Silks, Lyra & Hammock.

-Option C: Mon-Wed, 1-6 PM - $205 by 6/13, $225 through 7/10 (until sold out). Includes regularly scheduled 5 & 6 PM circus center kid's classes: Silks/Tumbling, Lyra/Acro & Hammock/Tumbling.

​Join us July 13-15 for three days full of movement, creativity, and circus fun! Don't miss out on early bird pricing!