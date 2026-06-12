La Guelaguetza 2026 - Oaxaca en Utah

Oaxaca en Utah presents a day of culture, tradition, music, food, and dance a festival on Saturday, July 25th from noon to 10:00 p.m. at Heritage Park in Kaysville.

🌺 La Guelaguetza 2026 is FREE for Everyone! 🌺

Join Oaxaca en Utah for a full day of culture, tradition, music, dance, food, and community—completely free to attend! 🎉

There is no admission fee to enter the festival. Families, friends, and visitors of all backgrounds are invited to experience the vibrant traditions of Oaxaca through colorful performances, traditional attire, artisan vendors, cultural exhibits, and authentic Oaxacan cuisine available for purchase.

📅 Saturday, July 25, 2026

🕛 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM

📍 Heritage Park

250 N Fairfield Rd, Kaysville, UT 84037

✨ Admission: FREE

✨ Parking: FREE

✨ Family-Friendly Event

Come celebrate culture, community, and tradition with us as we share the beauty of Oaxaca right here in Utah.

Oaxaca en Utah – Celebrating, Sharing, and Perpetuating Oaxacan Culture. 🌺

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