Lehi Cornbelly's Fall Festival

Cornbelly's Fall Festival is open on September 21st through October 31st. It is located at 3003 N Thanksgiving Way, Lehi at Thanksgiving Point. They have a lot of fall events and attractions happening throughout the season. For example, to honor Dolly Parton, they are hosting Dolly Day on September 25th and will have storytelling and more! Cornbelly's also has Cow Cuddling, Pig Races and other fall events. On Mondays through Thursdays it's open 4:00PM-10:00PM, on Fridays and Saturdays it's open 10:00AM-11PM and it's closed on Sundays.