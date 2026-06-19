Little Bloomsbury 18th art festival
Little Bloomsbury 18th art festival
Little Bloomsbury will hold an art festival on 250 years of storytelling with art July 29th through August 1st. Entry is open to all ages and entries are due July 1st.
Text 435-994-9904
250festival@gmail.com
Little Bloomsbury Historic Hotel and Gallery
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Little Bloomsbury Foundation & Little Bloomsbury Historic Hotel and Gallery
(435)319-1208
dr.b.c.sun@aol.com
Little Bloomsbury Historic Hotel and Gallery
181 North 200 EastLogan, Utah 84321
(435)319-1208
dr.b.c.sun@aol.com