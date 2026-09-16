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Little Bloomsbury Art Festival

Little Bloomsbury Art Festival

Little Bloomsbury Art Festival will be open on October 23rd through the 25th at 2:00PM - 10:00PM at 181 N 200 E, Logan. This is an event for all ages to celebrate arts. This is their 18th anniversary of hosting this festival.

Little Bloomsbury Historic Hotel and Gallery
Free
02:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Little Bloomsbury Foundation & Little Bloomsbury Historic Hotel and Gallery
(435)319-1208
dr.b.c.sun@aol.com
www.littlebloomsbury.org
Little Bloomsbury Historic Hotel and Gallery
181 North 200 East
Logan, Utah 84321
(435)319-1208
dr.b.c.sun@aol.com
www.littlebloomsbury.org