Little Bloomsbury Art Festival
Little Bloomsbury Art Festival
Little Bloomsbury Art Festival will be open on October 23rd through the 25th at 2:00PM - 10:00PM at 181 N 200 E, Logan. This is an event for all ages to celebrate arts. This is their 18th anniversary of hosting this festival.
Little Bloomsbury Historic Hotel and Gallery
Free
02:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Little Bloomsbury Foundation & Little Bloomsbury Historic Hotel and Gallery
(435)319-1208
dr.b.c.sun@aol.com
Little Bloomsbury Historic Hotel and Gallery
181 North 200 EastLogan, Utah 84321
(435)319-1208
dr.b.c.sun@aol.com