Local Artists Exhibition Applications

Local Artists ExhibitionThe Utah State University Art + Design Exhibition Committee invites you to apply for our Local Artist Exhibition showcased in the Tippetts & Eccles Galleries this coming Summer. The application deadline is May 29th.

This exhibition is open to all Utah artists. Please note that current students are not eligible. Alumni are welcome to apply. The exhibition dates are June 29 – August 7, 2026.

If you are interested, please submit up to three artwork images. Please submit work created this year. If your work is three-dimensional, you are welcome to provide up to two detail shots.

Application Preparation

To help you submit your application effectively, please follow these guidelines:

Take good, well-lit images of your work Resize them to fit within these dimensions: no less than 800 pixels wide and no more than 1200 pixels wide Save files with firstandlastname-title-image#1 (#2, or i#3 or #detail; also use only one decipherable word of the title if the title is a long phrase)

Entry Deadline

The deadline for application is Friday, May 29, 2026 at 12:00 midnight MDT.

Exhibition Dates & Details

Notification of acceptance by June 17, 2026

Work drop off June 22 – 24, 2026

Exhibition dates June 29 – August 7, 2026

Reception will be held Tuesday, June 30 from 5 - 7 pm

All shipping/transportation costs of works will be the responsibility of the artist.

We appreciate your interest in this exhibition and encourage you to apply. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact our Gallery Coordinator, Antra Sinha, antra.sinha@usu.edu.

