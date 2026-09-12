🏳️‍🌈 Logan Pride Festival 🏳️‍🌈

The Logan Pride Festival is on Saturday September 19th at 10:00 a.m. on Church street.

Food, music, fun, and community! Since 2016, Logan Pride has served the Cache Valley community as a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating diversity while promoting LGBTQIA+ visibility, acceptance, and support in our region. While we host many projects and activities throughout the year, our hallmark event is our annual Pride Festival that occurs each September. This single-day event has notably generated the largest reach and impact in and for our community, and it is only made possible by supporters like you.