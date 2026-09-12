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🏳️‍🌈 Logan Pride Festival 🏳️‍🌈

🏳️‍🌈 Logan Pride Festival 🏳️‍🌈

The Logan Pride Festival is on Saturday September 19th at 10:00 a.m. on Church street.
Food, music, fun, and community! Since 2016, Logan Pride has served the Cache Valley community as a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating diversity while promoting LGBTQIA+ visibility, acceptance, and support in our region. While we host many projects and activities throughout the year, our hallmark event is our annual Pride Festival that occurs each September. This single-day event has notably generated the largest reach and impact in and for our community, and it is only made possible by supporters like you.

Church Street & Federal Avenue
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Logan Pride
435-213-9522
info@loganpride.org
https://loganpride.org/festival
Church Street & Federal Avenue
Church Street &amp; Federal Avenue
Logan, Utah 84321
435-213-9522
info@loganpride.org
https://loganpride.org/