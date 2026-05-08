Logan's Alive after 5: Moonspinners
Logan's Alive after 5: Moonspinners
The 2026 season of the Alive After 5 concert series is at Laub Plaza in downtown Logan, offering a series of free, family-friendly evenings for the Logan community. Neighbors and visitors are invited to gather at 55 North Main every Wednesday for live performances and community connection.
Wednesday August 26th: Moonspinners
Designed as a welcoming space for all ages, the event transforms the plaza into an open-air theater.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite blankets and low-back chairs to settle in for the show. Each screening begins at 8:00 PM, providing a perfect way for families to kick off their weekends together in the heart of downtown Logan.
Carol and Jim Laub Plaza, Logan
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Logan City
Carol and Jim Laub Plaza, Logan
55 North MainLogan, Utah 84321
(435) 716-9255