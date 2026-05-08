Logan's Alive after 5: My Friends Band
Logan's Alive after 5: My Friends Band
The 2026 season of the Alive After 5 concert series is at Laub Plaza in downtown Logan, offering a series of free, family-friendly evenings for the Logan community. Neighbors and visitors are invited to gather at 55 North Main every Wednesday for live performances and community connection.
Wednesday June 10th: My Friends Band
Wednesday June 17th: Barn Kats
Wednesday June 24th: Erica Cheyenne and the Traveling Hippies
Wednesday July 1st: AFU Fighters
Wednesday July 8th: David Young and the Interstate Kings
Wednesday July 15th: Xavier Hay and the Beehive Boys
Wednesday July 22nd: Wildflower
Wednesday July 29th: Tempo Two Twenty
Wednesday August 5th: Off Center
Wednesday August 12th: High Desert Surfers
Wednesday August 19th: The Last Wild Buffalo
Wednesday August 26th: Moonspinners
Designed as a welcoming space for all ages, the event transforms the plaza into an open-air theater.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite blankets and low-back chairs to settle in for the show. Each screening begins at 8:00 PM, providing a perfect way for families to kick off their weekends together in the heart of downtown Logan.