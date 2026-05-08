Logan's Alive after 5: Wildflower

The 2026 season of the Alive After 5 concert series is at Laub Plaza in downtown Logan, offering a series of free, family-friendly evenings for the Logan community. Neighbors and visitors are invited to gather at 55 North Main every Wednesday for live performances and community connection.

Wednesday July 22nd: Wildflower

Wednesday July 29th: Tempo Two Twenty

Wednesday August 5th: Off Center

Wednesday August 12th: High Desert Surfers

Wednesday August 19th: The Last Wild Buffalo

Wednesday August 26th: Moonspinners

Designed as a welcoming space for all ages, the event transforms the plaza into an open-air theater.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite blankets and low-back chairs to settle in for the show. Each screening begins at 8:00 PM, providing a perfect way for families to kick off their weekends together in the heart of downtown Logan.

