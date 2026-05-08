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Logan's Friday Night Live: Heywire

Logan's Friday Night Live: Heywire

The 2026 season of Friday Night Live is at Laub Plaza in downtown Logan, offering a series of free, family-friendly evenings for the Logan community. Neighbors and visitors are invited to gather at 55 North Main every other Friday for live performances and community connection.

Friday July 10th: Heywire — classic rock, blues, and country
Friday August 7th: Gentex —latino band
Friday August 14th: Sky Olsen and the Valley — pop, rock, and blues
Friday August 21st: White Pine Lonesome —funky folk Americana
Friday August 28th: Localgrown— soft rock folk

Designed as a welcoming space for all ages, the event transforms the plaza into an open-air theater.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite blankets and low-back chairs to settle in for the show. Each screening begins at 8:00 PM, providing a perfect way for families to kick off their weekends together in the heart of downtown Logan.

Carol and Jim Laub Plaza, Logan
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Logan City
https://www.loganutah.org/
Carol and Jim Laub Plaza, Logan
55 North Main
Logan, Utah 84321
(435) 716-9255
https://www.loganutah.gov/government/departments/parks_and_recreation/carol_and_jim_laub_plaza/index.php