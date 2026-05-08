Logan's Friday Night Live: White Pine Lonesome
Logan's Friday Night Live: White Pine Lonesome
The 2026 season of Friday Night Live is at Laub Plaza in downtown Logan, offering a series of free, family-friendly evenings for the Logan community. Neighbors and visitors are invited to gather at 55 North Main every other Friday for live performances and community connections.
Friday August 21st: White Pine Lonesome —funky folk Americana
Friday August 28th: Localgrown — soft rock folk
Designed as a welcoming space for all ages, the event transforms the plaza into an open-air theater.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite blankets and low-back chairs to settle in for the show. Each screening begins at 8:00 PM, providing a perfect way for families to kick off their weekends together in the heart of downtown Logan.
Carol and Jim Laub Plaza, Logan
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Logan City
Carol and Jim Laub Plaza, Logan
55 North MainLogan, Utah 84321
(435) 716-9255