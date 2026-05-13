Luminous Ecologies: an art installation by Meredith Connelly

Luminous Ecologies by Meredith Connelly will transform the Dumke Arts Plaza in Ogden into an immersive environment of light, movement, and interconnected life systems May 15 at 8:00 p.m. through October 15th.

Step into a glowing ecosystem at the Dumke Arts Plaza in Ogden!

Luminous Ecologies by Meredith Connelly will transform the plaza into an immersive environment of light, movement, and interconnected life systems. Featuring the illuminated installations Water, Mushrooms, and Snails, the exhibition explores ecology, mythology, and the delicate relationships that sustain the natural world.

Through sculptural forms and shifting light, Connelly invites viewers to reflect on water as a life-giving force, the hidden intelligence of fungi, and the quiet organisms that maintain ecological balance all around us.

opening May 15 at 8 p.m.; closes Oct 15, 2026

Dumke Arts Plaza is open to the public 24/7.