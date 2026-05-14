Lyric Rep Season Launch Party

The Lyric Repertory Company Season kicks off with a launch party and fundraising dinner at the Logan Country Club on Saturday June 6th at 6:00 p.m.

Join us for our annual fundraising dinner at the Logan Country Club! We'll wine and dine as we celebrate the start of our 60th Anniversary Season and support the future of the Lyric Rep!

6:00 PM - Meet and Mingle Cocktail Party (cash bar only)

6:30 PM - Dinner

You must purchase your ticket and be added to the Guest List by JUNE 1, 2026 to attend. See you there!