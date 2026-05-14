Lyric Rep Season Launch Party
Lyric Rep Season Launch Party
The Lyric Repertory Company Season kicks off with a launch party and fundraising dinner at the Logan Country Club on Saturday June 6th at 6:00 p.m.
Join us for our annual fundraising dinner at the Logan Country Club! We'll wine and dine as we celebrate the start of our 60th Anniversary Season and support the future of the Lyric Rep!
6:00 PM - Meet and Mingle Cocktail Party (cash bar only)
6:30 PM - Dinner
You must purchase your ticket and be added to the Guest List by JUNE 1, 2026 to attend. See you there!
Logan Golf and Country Club
$80
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Lyric Repertory Company
(435) 797-8022
lyric@usu.edu
Logan Golf and Country Club
710 North 1500 EastLogan, Utah 84321
cthrong@gmail.com