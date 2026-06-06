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Mark Damen: The Development of American English

Mark Damen: The Development of American English

Professor Mark Damen presents: "The Development of American English" on Saturday, June 20th from 4:00-5:00 p.m. Logan Library, 285 N. Main.
Damen will explore some uniquely English words, such as okay and cattywampus.

Free and open to the public

Logan Library
Free
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

USU College of Arts and Sciences
https://usu.zoom.us/j/81774323641?pwd=jW5rbI2oS7fJIUY89f9Mp2NHfV6Uy6.1
Logan Library
285 North Main Street
Logan, Utah 84321
435-716-9123
libstaff@loganutah.gov
library.loganutah.gov