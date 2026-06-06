Mark Damen: The Development of American English
Mark Damen: The Development of American English
Professor Mark Damen presents: "The Development of American English" on Saturday, June 20th from 4:00-5:00 p.m. Logan Library, 285 N. Main.
Damen will explore some uniquely English words, such as okay and cattywampus.
Free and open to the public
Logan Library
Free
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
USU College of Arts and Sciences
Logan Library
285 North Main StreetLogan, Utah 84321
435-716-9123
libstaff@loganutah.gov