A Medicare and Money Workshop sponsored by Simple Solutions takes place online on Wednesday June 17th at 5:30 p.m.

Retirement doesn't start at 65 — the decisions that shape it start years earlier. This free, educational workshop is designed for people in the five-to-ten-year window before retirement, when there's still time to plan rather than react.

In 60 minutes we'll walk through the three biggest decisions that affect each other before age 65:

1. Social Security timing — how the age you claim changes your lifetime income.

2. Medicare — how the path you choose locks in your healthcare costs.

3. Turning savings into income — how to build a paycheck that lasts in retirement.

Because each of these affects the others, they're best planned together rather than one at a time. The session is purely educational — there are no products sold and no sales pitch — and ends with a live Q&A.

Free and open to the public. Hosted virtually on Microsoft Teams.

