MIC Lecture Series: Arches and Canyonlands: Tracing the Historical Relation by Blaine Reniger

Blaine Reniger will speak about the connections between Arches and Canyonlands through history on Thursday July 9th at the Moab Information Center starting at 6:00 p.m.

Join History Moab founder Blaine Reniger as we explore the captivating history of Arches and Canyonlands National Parks. Discover the historical connections between these parks, from their origins to their official establishment. Drawing on years of dedicated research, Blaine shares the inspiring stories of individuals like Dr. J.W. Williams, Alex Ringhoffer, Bates Wilson, and Stewart Udall—visionaries who played crucial roles in the creation of these parks, despite the many obstacles they faced.