MIC Lecture Series: Desert Nights by Rhodes Smartt

Ranger Rhodes Smartt will speak about the life of desert nights at the Moab Information Center on Thursday August 13th at the Moab Information Center starting at 6:00 p.m.

Southeastern Utah is home to some of the darkest skies in the country, where incredible nocturnal life thrives under the stars. Join Ranger Rhodes as we explore what makes the night skies of Canyonlands and Arches so special, the growing threats from urbanization and population growth, and what we can do—both locally and at home—to help protect these dark skies for future generations.