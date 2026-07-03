MIC Lecture Series: Geology of the La Sal Mountains by Christopher Benson

Chris Benson will speak about the geology of the La Sal Mountains on Monday July 13th at the Moab Information Center starting at 6:00 p.m.

Join geologist and conservation pilot Chris Benson for an exploration of the geologic story behind the La Sal Mountains and their connection to the surrounding canyon country. Learn about the tectonic forces that generated the magma that formed these peaks, the unique geology of the Paradox Basin, and how the La Sals relate to other regional “sky island” mountain ranges, including the Abajo and Henry Mountains. Chris will also take a look back to the last Ice Age, using high-resolution digital elevation models to reveal evidence of ancient glaciers and the landscape features they left behind.