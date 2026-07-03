MIC Lecture Series: Grandma Joy and Me: A Journey of Healing, One National Park at a Time by Brad Ryan

Brad Ryan will speak about his memoir "A Journey of Healing, One National Park at a Time" on Thursday August 27th at the Moab Information Center starting at 6:00 p.m.

In this inspiring talk, veterinarian and author Brad Ryan shares the extraordinary, history-making journey behind his memoir, Grandma Joy and Me: A Journey of Healing, One National Park at a Time. What began as a simple trip to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after nearly a decade of estrangement became a seven-and-a-half-year adventure to visit all 63 U.S. national parks with his grandmother, Joy Ryan—better known as Grandma Joy.

Through powerful storytelling, Brad explores how America’s public lands can serve as a catalyst for healing, helping individuals navigate mental health struggles, repair fractured family relationships, and rediscover a sense of purpose and belonging. Their journey challenges conventional ideas about aging and adventure, highlighting the vitality, wisdom, and resilience of older adults.

At a time of growing loneliness and division, this talk is a call to reconnect—with nature, with one another, and across generations.