MOOYAH Grand Opening Bash in Riverton and Provo!

The grand opening bash of MOOYAH in Riverton and Provo will take place on Saturday, September 12, all day starting at 10:30 a.m.

The joint grand opening celebration for the new Riverton and Provo locations will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2026. Instead of hosting separate events, the celebration combines both locations into one massive community event, which also marks an exciting homecoming and reopening for Provo.

The celebration will feature special promotions, including Free MOOYAH for a Year Golden Ticket giveaways, Utah t-shirt giveaways, and exclusive app rewards:

• New app guests: Beginning September 12, anyone who signs up for the MOOYAH app and favorites any of our four Utah locations will receive a BOGO Burger reward. They’ll have 30 days to redeem the reward.

• Current guests (already MOOYAH Rewards members): Existing Rewards members who have favorited or previously visited Riverton or Provo will receive a separate BOGO Burger reward that is valid only on September 12 at Riverton and Provo (available as a day-of in-store promotion at those two locations).

The restaurants bring delicious, customizable better-burger experiences to the community, backed by a growing local presence across Utah with additional locations planned. The MOOYAH locations offer a wide array of favorites, including custom-built Certified Angus Beef® burgers, hand-cut Idaho potato fries, and hand-spun 100% real ice cream shakes.

To learn more about MOOYAH, including their menu, locations, and app rewards, visit www.mooyah.com.

