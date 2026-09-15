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Moyle Q. Rice Lecture Series

Moyle Q. Rice Lecture Series

Dr Ti Macklin will deliver the molecu rice lecture entitled" What Would a University Lose If Writing Studies Disappeared?" On Friday September 18th at 1:30 in the Carolyn Irish Tanner Pavilion at the Mehdi Heravi Global teaching and Learning Institute on the USU Logan campus. A Zoom link is also available.

About the Speaker: Dr. Ti Macklin is Director of First-Year Writing at Boise State University, where she teaches and leads work in writing pedagogy, assessment, and student learning. Her scholarship focuses on how students learn and develop as writers, with particular interests in writing assessment, student agency, and the experiences of both undergraduate and graduate students. An award-winning teacher and longtime writing program administrator, Ti is especially interested in creating learning environments that support students as writers and help faculty navigate the changing landscape of writing instr

Zoom Info:

https://usu.zoom.us/j/85328118916?pwd=yu8kY4VJuWac5si44Y8vcjOnzxqkh0.1

Meeting ID: 853 2811 8916

Passcode: 016725

Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center
Free
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center
USU Logan Campus
Logan, Utah