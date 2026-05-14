Museum Super Saturday: The Stories We Tell

The Hyrum City Museum presents "The Stories We Tell" in collaboration with the "Bringing War Home" project on Memorial Weekend from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Everyone has their own story, objects hold onto these stories and can carry them on long after we are gone. Come join us at the Hyrum City Museum in collaboration with the Bringing War Home project for the Super Saturday Memorial Weekend Open House event, “The Stories We Tell”. Experience the power of object stories, see how we can tell our own stories and learn about our own family history, and hear about powerful local stories recorded by the research project Bringing War Home.

