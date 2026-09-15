Music Strong Injury Prevention Workshop
Music Strong Injury Prevention Workshop
Army musician and founder of Music Strong, Angela McCuiston, will hold a workshop specializing in injury prevention on
Tuesday, September 22, 2026 | 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm in room 214 of the Chase Fine Arts Center on USU's Logan campus.
Chase Fine Arts Center
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Department of Music at Utah State University
(435) 797-3204
musicservices@usu.edu
Chase Fine Arts Center
1171 East Highway 89Logan, Utah 84322
797-3412
art@usu.edu