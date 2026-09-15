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Music Strong Injury Prevention Workshop

Music Strong Injury Prevention Workshop

Army musician and founder of Music Strong, Angela McCuiston, will hold a workshop specializing in injury prevention on
 Tuesday, September 22, 2026 | 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm in room 214 of the  Chase Fine Arts Center on USU's Logan campus.

Chase Fine Arts Center
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Department of Music at Utah State University
(435) 797-3204
musicservices@usu.edu
https://artsci.usu.edu/music/
Chase Fine Arts Center
1171 East Highway 89
Logan, Utah 84322
797-3412
art@usu.edu
https://www.usu.edu/map/index.cfm?id=33