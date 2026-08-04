Newsies at West Valley Arts

West Valley Arts presents the musical Newsies on Friday August 7th at 7:30 p.m..

It's time to carry the banner on your stage with Disney's Newsies! Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). It's the perfect summer show that will have you tapping your toes and ready to Seize the Day! Come enjoy this classic told the way only West Valley Arts can tell a story!