© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

No Kings Music Festival

No Kings Music Festival

A No Kings music festival will be held in Celebration of 250 years of American democracy on Saturday, June 13th from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. on the grounds of the cash county historic courthouse.

Historic Cache County Courthouse
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

We the People Cache Valley
WethepeopleCV@gmail.com
https://wethepeoplecv.blogspot.com/

Artist Group Info

Sammy Pond
charles_ashurst@comcast.net
https://www.facebook.com/wilddirtband
Historic Cache County Courthouse
199 North Main
Logan, Utah 84321
1435799171