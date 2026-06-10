No Kings Music Festival
No Kings Music Festival
A No Kings music festival will be held in Celebration of 250 years of American democracy on Saturday, June 13th from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. on the grounds of the cash county historic courthouse.
Historic Cache County Courthouse
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
We the People Cache Valley
WethepeopleCV@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Sammy Pond
charles_ashurst@comcast.net
Historic Cache County Courthouse
199 North MainLogan, Utah 84321
1435799171