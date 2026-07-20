Noodles & Company Fundraiser (Holiday Giving)

Noodles & Company in Salt Lake City is hosting a fundraiser for the Rape Recovery Center, on Thursday November 5th from 4-8:00 p.m.

Enjoy a delicious meal while supporting survivors of sexual violence. Join the Rape Recovery Center at Noodles & Company on Thursday, November 5, from 4:00–8:00 PM, where 20% of qualifying sales will be donated to support free therapy, advocacy, prevention education, and 24/7 hospital response services for survivors in Salt Lake and Tooele counties.

Dine in and mention the Rape Recovery Center or present the fundraiser flyer before paying, or order online at Noodles.com or through the Noodles Rewards App using coupon code GIVING20. Every meal helps make healing possible.