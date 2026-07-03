Northern Utah Iris Society Dig and Divide Iris Demo

Northern Utah Iris Society will teach digging and dividing Iris for the better blooming on Saturday July 11th at 7:00 p.m. at 167 S. 300 West in Smithfield.

Have your iris quit blooming? Do you have an iris clump invading your delphiniums? Come and learn how to divide your iris with this free digging demonstration from the Northern Utah Iris Society. You'll also take home a free rhizome of the iris Absolute Treasure. The demo is Saturday, July 11 at 7pm, 167 S 300 W in Smithfield. More information can be found by calling Bryan at (435)757-5102.