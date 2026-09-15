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Ogden Harvest Moon Celebration

Ogden Harvest Moon Celebration

Ogden's Fall Harvest Moon Celebration is open on Historic 25th Street in Ogden on Saturday, September 19th 10AM-9PM. The festival brings a full day of harvest themed family-friendly activities, live performances, and local vendors to the heart of downtown Ogden. Attendees can expect live local music and dance performances throughout the day, a community hosted kids zone with pumpkin crafts and activities in the park until 6PM, art displays with photo opportunities, and nearly 100 vendors lined along Historic 25th Street, bringing everything from local flavors to handcrafted artisan goods, giving attendees plenty to explore.

Historic 25th Street
Free
10:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Ogden Downtown Alliance
(385) 389-1411
info@ogdendowntown.com
https://ogdendowntown.com/
Historic 25th Street