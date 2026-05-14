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Page to Stage

Page to Stage

The public is invited to join Artistic Director Richie Call for a week long series of discussions about bringing our the Lyric Theatre season to life. Participants will meet Company members from all areas of the company, and the week-long event will culminate in a tour of the renovated theatre.

Monday – The Admin Team
Tuesday – Directors
Wednesday – Actors
Thursday – Designers
Friday – Stage Managers

Caine Lyric Theater
$10 / day or $30 for the week
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, every day through Jun 05, 2026.

Event Supported By

Lyric Repertory Company
(435) 797-8022
lyric@usu.edu
https://www.usu.edu/lyricrep/
Caine Lyric Theater
28 West Center Street
Logan, Utah 84321
(435) 797-8022
lyric@usu.edu
https://www.usu.edu/lyricrep/