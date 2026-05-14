Page to Stage
Page to Stage
The public is invited to join Artistic Director Richie Call for a week long series of discussions about bringing our the Lyric Theatre season to life. Participants will meet Company members from all areas of the company, and the week-long event will culminate in a tour of the renovated theatre.
Monday – The Admin Team
Tuesday – Directors
Wednesday – Actors
Thursday – Designers
Friday – Stage Managers
Caine Lyric Theater
$10 / day or $30 for the week
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, every day through Jun 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
Lyric Repertory Company
(435) 797-8022
lyric@usu.edu
Caine Lyric Theater
28 West Center StreetLogan, Utah 84321
(435) 797-8022
lyric@usu.edu