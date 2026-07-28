Painting Classes at the Visual Art Institute in Utah County!

Painting classes at the Visual Art Institute’s Utah County Location in the Highland Community Center begin Tuesday September 8th.

In our painting classes, students are invited to learn or expand on the foundations of traditional art. We have classes for beginner and intermediate teens and adults (ages 12+). Understanding the simplest forms of expression using fun and easy techniques allows endless possibilities to explore and create no matter how far you decide to go. Students can learn traditional watercolor techniques, ways to build light and atmosphere in a painting, and how to include people into the scene. Classes will follow both guided and self-directed projects during the semester. They are great for people needing motivation to paint, those seeking community, artists wanting to hone their skills, and beginners.

Explore watercolor, illustration, oil painting, and more!

We also offer other adult art classes (3D printing, ink drawings, digital art, and more!) as well as kids classes (ages 5-11); for more information on our other classes, see our website at: https://www.visualartinstitute.org/utah-county-art-classes

CLASS REGISTRATION (Please read through the specific description for the individual class before registering. Some classes have supply lists):

Drop-in/Day pass registrations are also available!

Oil Painting: Adding People into the Scene, Ages 12+, Tuesdays, 9:30-11:30am, 12-Week Class Starting September 8:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/UCOilPaintingAddingPeopleIntotheScene/

Watercolor: Beginning, Ages 50+, Tuesdays, 12:00-2:00pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 8:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/UCWatercolorBeginning

Watercolor Illustration: Beginning and Intermediate, Ages 12+, Wednesdays, 10:00am-12:00pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 9:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/UCWatercolorIllustrationBeginningIntermediate

Watercolor: Portraits, Ages 12+, Wednesdays, 12:00-2:00pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 9:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/UCWatercolorPortraits

Watercolor: Beginning and Intermediate, Ages 12+, Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 9:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/UCWatercolorBeginningIntermediateWednesdays

Oil Painting: Beginning & Intermediate Afternoons, Ages 12+, Thursdays, 4:30-6:30pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 9:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/UCOIlPaintingBeginningIntermediateAfternoon

Oil Painting: Beginning & Intermediate Evenings, Ages 12+, Thursdays, 6:30-8:30pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 9:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/UCOIlPaintingBeginningIntermediateEvenings

Watercolor: Beginning & Intermediate, Ages 12+, Saturdays, 9:30-11:30am, 12-Week Class Starting September 12:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/UCWatercolorBeginningIntermediate

LOCATION:

Highland Community Center

5378 W 10400 N St., Highland, UT

If using maps, search for "Highland Community Center."

INSTRUCTORS:

Our classes have multiple experienced instructors. You can find who is teaching each class through each of the registration links. Learn more about our instructors at https://www.visualartinstitute.org/art-faculty

DROP-INS:

These classes ARE open for drop-in students. Adult and teen students can register online for a specific date or purchase a Flex Pass. Everyone is responsible for bringing their supplies for the class.

REFUND POLICY:

We are only able to offer refunds up to 2 weeks before the start of class. We do not offer refunds or credits or make-up classes to students who miss class.

TRANSFER POLICY:

We may be able to transfer you to a different class depending on space availability.

CLASS CANCELLATION:

We find that students learn better in larger groups. If we feel the number of registrations is too low to promote a good learning environment, we may cancel the class. In the event we cancel a class, we will reach out to you as soon as possible.

TUITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM:

We try to make our classes as accessible to everyone as possible. We are able to offer a limited number of tuition assistance scholarships each term. You can complete an application on our website or call our office for assistance applying. Applications are available in Spanish and English.

MULTI-CLASS DISCOUNT:

When you register for more than one class, you can receive a discount up to 10% per class! You must call and register through the front office for this discount.

ADA ACCESSIBILITY & ACCOMMODATIONS:

Our classrooms are ADA accessible. Some courses may involve tasks or activities that may be difficult for individuals with limited strength, difficulty bending over, and sitting or standing for long periods of time. We are happy to work with students to find solutions to make their experience positive and doable. For example, wheel throwing takes arm strength and bending over the wheel. Students may work on hand-building projects instead of throwing. Please reach out to our office to discuss your needs.

DIFFICULTY REGISTERING?

Please call our main office for assistance! 801.474.3796