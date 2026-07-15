© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are off the air in Bear Lake for the foreseeable future due to equipment failure. Listen here or on the UPR app anytime, anywhere.

Panera Bread Fundraiser Benefiting the Rape Recovery Center

Panera Bread Fundraiser Benefiting the Rape Recovery Center

Enjoy a meal while making a difference! Join the Rape Recovery Center at Panera Bread on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 4:00–8:00 p.m. at 5965 State Street, Murray, UT. Panera will donate 20% of net sales to support free therapy, advocacy, prevention education, and 24/7 hospital response services for survivors of sexual violence in Salt Lake and Tooele counties. Order online using code FUND4U, or present the event flyer when ordering in the café or at the kiosk.

Panera Bread
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Rape Recovery Center
(801) 467 - 7282
m.garcia@raperecoverycenter.org
https://www.raperecoverycenter.org/hopeandhealing
Panera Bread
5964 State Street
Murray, Utah 84107