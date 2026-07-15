Panera Bread Fundraiser Benefiting the Rape Recovery Center

Enjoy a meal while making a difference! Join the Rape Recovery Center at Panera Bread on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 4:00–8:00 p.m. at 5965 State Street, Murray, UT. Panera will donate 20% of net sales to support free therapy, advocacy, prevention education, and 24/7 hospital response services for survivors of sexual violence in Salt Lake and Tooele counties. Order online using code FUND4U, or present the event flyer when ordering in the café or at the kiosk.