party iconic. Presents - Off Campus Dance Party

An Off Campus dance party is that the complex in Salt Lake City on Friday July 24th at 8:00 p.m.

Inspired by the romance, chaos, and late-night college energy of the hit sports-romance universe Off Campus is the ultimate dance party for the girls who fell for hockey players, house parties and messy love stories. We’ll be spinning the soundtrack and pop fan favorites, the kind of songs that that belong at a Briar U hockey party. Plus, visuals from the series playing on screen all night for the full Off Campus experience. 🏒