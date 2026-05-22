PBS “Shared Planet and Dirty Jobs” Screening
PBS “Shared Planet and Dirty Jobs” Screening
A special screening of episodes from PBS’s “Shared Planet and Dirty Jobs” will take place Wednesday, May 27 at 7:00 p.m. at The Cache located at 119 South Main Street in Logan. The screening will showcase the work of our local beaver ecology and restoration collaborative along side other beaver restoration efforts. Afterwards, there will be a panel discussion exploring the importance of beavers and their role in local restoration efforts.
The Cache
Free
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Event Supported By
PBS