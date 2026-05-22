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PBS “Shared Planet and Dirty Jobs” Screening

PBS “Shared Planet and Dirty Jobs” Screening

A special screening of episodes from PBS’s “Shared Planet and Dirty Jobs” will take place Wednesday, May 27 at 7:00 p.m. at The Cache located at 119 South Main Street in Logan. The screening will showcase the work of our local beaver ecology and restoration collaborative along side other beaver restoration efforts. Afterwards, there will be a panel discussion exploring the importance of beavers and their role in local restoration efforts.

The Cache
Free
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026

Event Supported By

PBS
The Cache
119 South Main Street
Logan, Utah 84321
thecachebarlogan.com