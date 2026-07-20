Plein Air Painting with Utah Water Olof So iety, Intermountain Society of Artists, and the Palette Club

The Plein Air Paint Out will be held at Silver Lake in Brighton from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Saturday July 25th.

The Utah Watercolor Society, Intermountain Artists of Artists, and the Palette Club are combining for this plein air event. It will be a plein air paint out at beautiful Silver Lake, Brighton, Utah. This is for the pure joy of painting in the out of doors and to be around like minded artists. The Utah Watercolor Society will have member meetings starting in September, through May, the first Tuesday of every month at the Sons of the Utah Pioneer Building at 7 pm. Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy the demo or presentation of amazing watercolor artists. Come out and enjoy.