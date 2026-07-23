The Visual Art Institute in Salt Lake will hold a 12-Week printmaking class on Tuesdays or Thursdays beginning September 8th.

Welcome to Printmaking at the Visual Art Institute!

Printmaking is the process of transfer from matrix (created/manipulated surface) to printed surface. This open ended definition means that print encompasses so many methods and processes. Depending on the class, methods include: Monotype (painterly), Relief (woodblock), Intaglio (Engraving), Screen Printing, and Collagraph (Texture printing). Students, age 12+, will gain skills in creating value, utilizing texture, and understanding color theory, as well as printmaking-specific skills, such as application of ink, registering paper, and printing. These classes are perfect for people who love drawing but want to learn something new!

We also offer other art classes (ceramics, watercolor, and many more!) for kids and adults. For more information on our other classes, see our website at: https://www.visualartinstitute.org/salt-lake-art-classes

CLASS REGISTRATION (Please read through the specific description for the individual class before registering. Some classes have supply lists.):

Printmaking: Beginning & Intermediate Relief - Carve, Print, Repeat - Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 8:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/PrintmakingBeginningIntermediateReliefCarvePrintRepeat

Printmaking: Beginning & Intermediate Methods of Monotype - Thursdays 12:00-2:00pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 10:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/PrintmakingBeginningIntermediate1of1MethodsofMonotype

Printmaking: Beginning Exploratory Tour de Print - Thursdays, 6:30-8:30pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 10:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/PrintmakingBeginningExploratoryTourdePrint

LOCATION:

Visual Art Institute 2900 S 300 W, South Salt Lake, Utah

Please park on the NORTH side of the building and enter up the ramp to the front office. It is the really colorful side of the building.

INSTRUCTOR:

These classes are taught by Carlissa. Learn more about our instructors at https://www.visualartinstitute.org/art-faculty

DROP-INS:

These classes are NOT open for drop-in students. Projects take multiple weeks to complete.

REFUND POLICY:

We are only able to offer refunds up to 2 weeks before the start of class. We do not offer refunds or credits or make-up classes to students who miss class.

TRANSFER POLICY:

We may be able to transfer you to a different class depending on space availability.

CLASS CANCELLATION:

We find that students learn better in larger groups. If we feel the number of registrations is too low to promote a good learning environment, we may cancel the class. In the event we cancel a class, we will reach out to you as soon as possible.

TUITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM:

We try to make our classes as accessible to everyone as possible. We are able to offer a limited number of tuition assistance scholarships each term. You can complete an application on our website or call our office for assistance applying. Applications are available in Spanish and English.

MULTI-CLASS DISCOUNT:

When you register for more than one class, you can receive a discount up to 10% per class! You must call and register through the front office for this discount.

ADA ACCESSIBILITY & ACCOMMODATIONS:

Our classrooms are ADA accessible. Some courses may involve tasks or activities that may be difficult for individuals with limited strength, difficulty bending over, and sitting or standing for long periods of time. We are happy to work with students to find solutions to make their experience positive and doable. For example, wheel throwing takes arm strength and bending over the wheel. Students may work on hand-building projects instead of throwing. Please reach out to our office to discuss your needs.

DIFFICULTY REGISTERING?

Please call our main office for assistance! 801.474.3796