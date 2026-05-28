Public Keynote Lecture - Language is Culture

Charlotta Lacy will give a keynote lecture entitled "Language is Culture" at the Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center on the USU campus

Tuesday, June 9th at 5:30 p.m.

Charlotta Lacy (Diné) shares how the Navajo language protects cultural identity, preserves unique ways of understanding the world, and continues to shape future generations. Hear stories from her work as a translator and heritage language teacher for the Navajo Nation.

Charlotta Lacy is of the Big Water clan, born into the Red House people clan within the Navajo (Diné) nation. Her maternal grandfathers are the Black Streak Wood people, and her paternal grandfathers are the Mud people.

As a child, she was born and raised on the Navajo Reservation. Charlotta has worked as a Reading Interventionist for Blanding Elementary. She also taught full-time as a Heritage Language teacher at Albert R. Lyman Middle School and San Juan High School in Blanding, Utah. Currently, she is working as a full-time Navajo translator. She enjoys teaching the Navajo language, culture, history, government, and the traditions of her Diné people.