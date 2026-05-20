🚀 Ready, Set, Hired! Ogden Community Job Fair: 30+ Local Companies

The public is invited to meet with up to 30+ local employers at the

OGDEN COMMUNITY JOB FAIR – a multi-company community hiring & event in the Monarch on Tuesday July 14th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Date & Time

📅 Tuesday, July 14, 2026

⏰ 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM MDT

Location

📍 The Monarch — 455 25th St, Ogden, UT 84401

Website / More Info

🔗 www.compasscareerfairs.com

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Description

Ready to land your next great opportunity? Join us at The Monarch for the Ogden Community Job Fair! Whether you are actively looking for a new career or just exploring your options, this is the networking event you can't afford to miss.

Over 30 local hiring companies will be under one roof, looking to meet talented individuals just like you!

✨ Why You Can't Miss This Event:

• 100% FREE: Completely free entry for all job seekers—everyone is welcome!

• Fast-Track Your Hire: Skip the online application black hole. Come prepared for on-the-spot interviews and immediate job offers.

• Awesome Door Prizes: Just by showing up, you could walk away with an iPad, a Smart TV, or one of many other great giveaways!

• Direct Networking: Shake hands and introduce yourself directly to decision-makers and recruiters.

📝 Quick Tips for Success:

1. Bring multiple copies of your updated resume.

2. Dress to impress (business casual or professional attire is highly recommended).

3. Check the website before you arrive to plan your strategy!

👉 More Info & Employer List: www.compasscareerfairs.com

💼 Hiring Managers & Recruiters: Want to secure a booth? Space is limited, but we still have room! Sign up today at www.compasscareerfairs.com.

