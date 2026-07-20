Reed Smoot House Tour

Preservation Utah will hold a tour of the Reed Smoot house in Provo on Saturday August 15th at 3:30.

One of Utah's most important and beautiful historic homes is opening its doors to us. Senator Reed Smoot and Allie Smoot's 1892 Victorian Eclectic home is unusual for at least two reasons: first, since 1892, the Smoot family has continuously lived in the home, respecting its original layout; and second, the current Smoot family are creatives who've styled their home using original furnishings, art, and dishware.

Expect to learn about the architectural elements famed architect Richard Kletting used inside and out, along with the chance to see design details like early Utah artists' works, original fireplace mantels and tile, and the Smoot family's Stickley furniture. The tour includes the main floor and garden. Reed Smoot, cinematographer and descendant of the Senator, will lead the tour.