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Richmond Black and White Days

Richmond Black and White Days

Richmond's 111th annual Black and White Days celebration is May 11th through 16th. Events include royalty pageants, races, cow shows, mechanical bull rides, dinner movie in the park, pancake breakfast, food vendors booths, and a parade.
More information at Richmondutah.gov

Richmond City Park
Varies by event
07:30 AM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Richmond City
435-258-2092
https://www.richmondutah.gov/
Richmond City Park
176 W 100 S, Richmond, UT 84333
Richmodn, Utah 84333
https://www.richmondutah.gov/