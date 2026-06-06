Right Referral: Concurrent Enrollment & The Center for Civic Excellence
Right Referral: Concurrent Enrollment & The Center for Civic Excellence
The public is invited to come learn about concurrent enrollment - communication to students, parents, and high schools and the resources available on the website. Updates from the Center for Civic Excellence, online on Tuesday June 9th at 10:00 a.m.
https://usu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_av1dcNyxTUKING3BSosaoA
Online
Free
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Utah State University
Online