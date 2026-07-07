RRC Panda Express Fundraiser

On Friday July 31st Panda Express in Salt Lake City will host a fundraiser for the Rape Recovery Center. To participate order dine in or carry out and show the promotional code.

Support Survivors with Panda Express & Rape Recovery Center! 🥡💜 Join us for a delicious way to make a difference! On Friday, July 31, 2026, Panda Express will donate 20% of event sales to the Rape Recovery Center when you participate in our community fundraiser.

The Rape Recovery Center provides free and low-cost services to survivors of sexual violence, including trauma-informed therapy, advocacy, prevention education, and 24/7 hospital response services throughout Salt Lake and Tooele counties.

How to Participate:

📍 Dine In or Take Out

Visit Panda Express at:

1126 E. 2100 South, Suite B

Salt Lake City, UT 84106

📱 Order Online

Order through PandaExpress.com or the Panda Express app and enter fundraiser code: 3861082

🕙 When:

Friday, July 31, 2026

10:00 AM – 12:00 AM

Whether you're grabbing lunch, dinner, or a late-night snack, your meal can help support survivors on their healing journey. Be sure to show the fundraiser flyer (printed or digital) when ordering in person, or use the fundraiser code online to ensure your purchase counts toward our fundraiser.

Thank you for helping us turn a meal into meaningful support for survivors in our community.