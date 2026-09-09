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SaltRock Block Party

SaltRock Block Party

SaltRock in Syracuse hosts a community party on Saturday, September 19, from 12–2 p.m. for an afternoon of food, family-friendly activities, and a chance to explore the neighborhood. The public is invited.

Guests will enjoy face painting, model home hard hat tours, and other activities for kids and families. There will also be an opportunity to win a signed football and four tickets to a University of Utah game.

SaltRock features 113 single-family homes ranging from 1,839 to 2,980 square feet. Floorplan options feature three to four bedrooms, two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half bathrooms, with options for two- and three-car garages and layouts that include both traditional two-story designs and a master-on-main option.

For homebuyers who want more flexibility in the building process, SaltRock also offers the option to purchase a lot and bring their own builder. Buyers interested in available lots and building options can learn more during the event or by contacting Cole West. For more information, visit https://colewest.com/northern/communities/saltrock/.

Come by for some food, activities, and a look around SaltRock!

SaltRock
Free
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Cole West
(385) 252-4663
hello@colewest.com
https://colewest.com
SaltRock
3097 S Vesper Sparrow Way
Syracuse, Utah 84075
(385) 252-4663
hello@colewest.com
https://colewest.com/northern/communities/saltrock/