Save the Coachman's Sign: An Evening with Author Lisa Michele Church

Manny's Neighborhood Bar in Salt Lake City will host Preservation Utah's event celebrating Utah's vintage sign heritage. Lisa Michelle Church will talk about why signs matter as art in support of the preservation of the Coachman sign on State Street. The event is on Wednesday July 8th at 4:00 p.m.

The Coachman's sign has lit up State Street and 1300 South in Salt Lake City for decades. This unique landmark, designed by the diner's owner, features its well-known lantern and neon letters. Now, the sign needs our help. Sapa Group has kindly donated it to the Liberty Wells Community Council, but it must be professionally removed and stored before the end of July. The community is raising funds to make this possible.

Come to Manny's Neighborhood Bar for an evening celebrating Utah's vintage sign heritage. Author and local historian Lisa Michele Church, who wrote the Vintage Signs of Utah books, will be there. Her books showcase hundreds of neon signs, unique marquees, and hand-painted landmarks that make our streets special. Lisa Michele will talk about why signs matter as art, advertising, and shared landmarks in our memories.

Join us for good conversation and help support a great cause. Every dollar raised will go to Phase 1 of the rescue: safely removing the Coachman's sign and storing it while the community plans for its restoration and future home.

If you can't attend, you can still help save the sign by visiting gofundme.com/f/help-save-the-coachmans-sign.